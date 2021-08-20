One of the central organizations to emerge at this time was the National Parent-Teacher Association, which became the leading organization to bridge home and school in the 20th century. The association began as the National Congress of Mothers in 1897 in Washington, D.C., and while most of the attendees at that first meeting were White women, there were some White male speakers and Black women in attendance, too. From the start, the PTA focused on three key ideas: disseminating the latest research on child rearing, promoting public education for all and ensuring that schools were clean, attractive and staffed with skilled teachers. To the PTA and other organizations in the early 20th century, education and schooling were everyone’s responsibility.