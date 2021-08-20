Haiti later suffered under U.S. occupation, from 1915 to 1934, initiated in part to ensure that U.S. banks would continue to receive Haitian loan payments. During this period, U.S. officials and Marines, whose writings abounded with racist epithets about Haitians, forced them into unpaid labor building roads or working for pennies a day on plantations owned by companies such as the Haitian American Sugar Co. (HASCO). Even after the U.S. withdrew its troops in 1934, it continued to interfere in Haitian politics, sometimes working to remove leaders whose populist policies were seen as conflicting with U.S. interests. In contrast, the murderous Duvalier dictatorship (1957-1986) received U.S. support, because it promised to oppose communism and not let Haiti become the next Cuba. This interference left the Haitian government weak and dependent on international approval.