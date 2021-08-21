That same evening on the road to Kandahar, we came upon a grisly discovery. Scattered along the roadside were the bodies of seven Afghan men who looked like they had either been executed or shot while trying to flee. The Army doctor with us estimated that the men had just recently been killed, because the blood was still fresh. We surmised that they may have been working with the Afghan government or suspected by the Taliban of assisting American troops. The Alpha Troopers, many barely old enough to drink back home, dutifully wrapped the corpses in body bags or rain ponchos and secured them on the tops of their vehicles, and then we went on our way.