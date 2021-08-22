One hundred years later, the U.S. still engages in these types of projects. With a refugee resettlement system that has been systematically hollowed out for decades and an immigration regime thoroughly politicized by the Trump administration and imbricated with nativist thinking, the U.S. administration frequently looks beyond its own borders for solutions to refugee crises — including crises caused by the United States. Cases like the Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban are far from the only “dispersal” projects occurring today. From refusing asylum seekers on the U.S.-Mexico border through actions such as Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy or the Title 42 expulsions (which the Biden administration has continued to implement) to the movement of Syrian refugees to Lebanon and Turkey, global management policies have long been used by American policymakers to deflect those in need to assuage domestic political concerns.