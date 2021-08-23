Eleven years after my deployment, I look at my newborn twin daughters and see innocence reflected in their tiny faces. Every fiber of my being yearns to protect them. My daughters were born into a global pandemic, political turmoil, a racial reckoning, rising gun violence, climate crisis — and here in the Pacific Northwest, a world literally on fire. U.S. withdrawals leave behind tattered nations in Iraq and Afghanistan. After 20 years of American intervention, it took only nine days for Afghanistan to fall to the Taliban. Hundreds of thousands of men, women and children have fled their homes. They scaled walls and stormed the tarmac at Kabul’s airport, a mini war zone with people literally dying to escape. They clung desperately to the wings of departing aircraft. The blood of recent days and the prior two decades soaks our collective hands. As a veteran, my hands are stained darker than most. These are harsh realities to which no parent wishes to expose their children, but silence is not an option.