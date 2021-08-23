My mom’s war stories began before she deployed. She told us the Army’s job was to help people. A bad man invaded another country, she said, and we needed to get him out. Then her stories continued in phone calls and letters from her post at a hospital compound in Saudi Arabia. She shared how different life was there, especially for women: They had to cover all their skin even when it was really hot outside, she told us, and they weren’t allowed to drive. She assured us that American Patriot missiles were doing their job and keeping the hospital safe. “Support the military budget to keep those Patriot missiles working, and let’s win this war!” she wrote to my dad on Jan. 25, 1991. Ultimately, her unit spent a lot of time waiting for danger and mass casualties that, blessedly, never arrived.
When my mom returned home, her war stories spread throughout the community. For years, our schools asked her to give Veterans Day speeches. My sister and I modeled Saudi Arabian clothing she’d brought back as souvenirs: black draping capes and veils that covered everything except a square around our eyes, similar to the burqas I’d later see in Afghanistan. I loved being a part of my mom’s experience, if only from under the veil.
My admiration for my mom inspired me to sign my own military contract for a college ROTC scholarship in the aftermath of 9/11. Amid the swell of patriotism that September, I, too, longed to do something noble and important, something out of family lore.
World War II, a battle against evil, as clear-cut as wars get, is easily glorified. As for the Persian Gulf War, at seven months, with just a 43-day offensive, it’s not hard to be dazzled by the sweeping “success” of Operation Desert Storm, the power of the “shock and awe.” (The war followed far more nebulous conflicts in Korea and Vietnam, of course, but America’s memory is short.) Desert Storm shaped our understanding of contemporary warfare: War for us is quick and decisive and ends in victory.
“Quick and decisive” is not the war my generation got. In 2009, still chasing that illusion of something noble and important, I volunteered to deploy to Paktia province, Afghanistan, as a communications official with a nation-building unit. I was eager to mentor government officials, build schools and deliver humanitarian aid. As my mom did before me, I assured my family I wouldn’t be on the front lines. Though it loomed around me, danger was not my mission. I was there to help people.
From Afghanistan, I shared my own war stories in phone calls and emails home. I talked about drinking tea at the provincial governor’s compound while we discussed development plans with local officials. I recounted bringing a nutritional supplement to a remote village and giggling with a little girl with a smudge of flour on her nose. I gushed about a civics training course sponsored by my unit that educated women about the Afghan constitution, rule of law and women’s rights. After I attended the class at a schoolhouse in the provincial capital, I told my family how understanding stretched between us, across language barriers.
Storytelling came naturally, given my professional role. A military public affairs officer, I was trained to speak in sound bites, capturing a situation in concise, uncomplicated statements that aimed to elicit a specific response from the audience. To the American public, the Afghan people and the U.S. military, I readily broadcast the good news. In news releases and articles, I shared the kind of stories that inspired me, and countless others, to volunteer to deploy.
When definitive good news didn’t exist, I spun the information. I wrote copy for Afghan radio broadcasts praising the Afghan government and promoting construction projects that would make life better for the people of Paktia province. I repeated these messages in meetings with local citizens. Even in presentations for military higher-ups, I gave community meetings, construction site surveys, and government interactions the rosiest spin, so those officials could, in turn, tout progress to their higher-ups. In my war for “hearts and minds,” I wielded weapons of words.
I also wielded silences. I didn’t talk about construction projects that were unlikely to be completed because of bribery, security concerns or tribal disputes, nor did I discuss those built so poorly that the walls could be picked apart with a fingernail. My sound bites didn’t address pervasive corruption among our Afghan government partners or question coalition forces’ ambivalent and shifting mission. Over the nine months of my deployment, I witnessed small victories worth celebrating. Yet I still fear that my words — or lack thereof — largely served to perpetuate the problems, building support for the Afghan government and another decade of American intervention.
With my time in Afghanistan, I began to understand that my mom shared her own military sound bites, selected and crafted for specific audiences. She told our classmates that she was initially afraid to take care of Iraqi prisoners but quickly realized they fought only because their families were threatened by Saddam Hussein. She talked about the people who made up the U.S. military: moms and dads and aunts and uncles and brothers and sisters. Many were reservists, like her, who never expected to deploy. Her words helped humanize the war. She also chose stories that would allow her to keep her emotions in check: She wanted to protect herself, and she wanted to protect her children.
After my deployment, my mom and I swapped more in-depth war stories. I learned that she hated those Veterans Day assemblies. Each time she spoke, regardless of what she said, she relived the most painful parts of her war experience. She remembered the always-present threat of chemical weapons and the potential for a holy war of nuclear proportions. She remembered thinking the deployment was a suicide mission. She recalled her nightly terror, aching loneliness and self-doubt, and her fear, when her unit abruptly redeployed, that they were deserting those they came to help and leaving a job half finished.
Eleven years after my deployment, I look at my newborn twin daughters and see innocence reflected in their tiny faces. Every fiber of my being yearns to protect them. My daughters were born into a global pandemic, political turmoil, a racial reckoning, rising gun violence, climate crisis — and here in the Pacific Northwest, a world literally on fire. U.S. withdrawals leave behind tattered nations in Iraq and Afghanistan. After 20 years of American intervention, it took only nine days for Afghanistan to fall to the Taliban. Hundreds of thousands of men, women and children have fled their homes. They scaled walls and stormed the tarmac at Kabul’s airport, a mini war zone with people literally dying to escape. They clung desperately to the wings of departing aircraft. The blood of recent days and the prior two decades soaks our collective hands. As a veteran, my hands are stained darker than most. These are harsh realities to which no parent wishes to expose their children, but silence is not an option.
I hope our family military business ends with me. And yet, I must wrestle with the same kinds of uncomfortable questions my mom faced when I joined. My mom cautioned me to consider my choices carefully but supported my decisions; she understood both military duty and the call to serve. Could I turn my daughters away from a choice I made myself? Would I deny them their own war stories? In my desire to protect, might I also be shielding them from knowledge or responsibility? On the other end of the spectrum, would I sully their idealism, their belief in our ability to succeed in noble and important efforts such as “helping people,” something so beautifully and perilously American?
The questions have gotten more complicated in my war. Our victories are measured on a much smaller scale. Over 20 years, we’ve passed the torch, with our mistakes and responsibilities, to the next generation. We’ve realized my mom’s fears of deserting those we committed to help and leaving a job half finished. I think of that little Afghan girl with flour on her nose, now a young woman, likely with children of her own. I hope she experienced a glimpse of the brighter future we promised. I worry she is among those seeking refuge, and that she may not find it.
I don’t know when I’ll first start talking to my daughters about Afghanistan, or what, exactly, I will say. But I know my war stories will be long and winding, because I want to reveal as many layers as I can. They — and all our children — deserve more than sound bites.
