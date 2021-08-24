“The Chair” is guilty of that as well, even though one of the showrunners, Annie Julia Wyman, has a PhD in English from Harvard. The notion that a professor would permit students to record classes on their phones — particularly with video — seems a bit off. The idea that a university could fire a tenured professor for something said in the classroom, no matter how controversial, seems risible. One character finds their office moved without any notification or justification, which is a stretch. The older, dinosaur professors are portrayed as if they were frozen in amber in the 1960s, when simple math suggests they had to have earned their PhDs in the 1980s. The mechanics of teaching as presented in the show are absurd. And the offices are all too nice.