So Karen Tongson is correct when she writes in Slate that the “thirst for shows that accurately represent academia, or that bother to represent academia at all, is understandable given how spectacularly television and film have failed to get even the major details of our profession right, let alone the more nuanced aspects of its racial and gender politics as they unfold through interpersonal intrigue.”
It would be safe to say that the reactions to “The Chair” from my social media feeds ran the gamut:
How to reconcile these wildly divergent takes? It is pretty easy, actually. “The Chair” gets a lot of details wrong. But it also gets some of them right, and, more importantly, it gets one big thing very right.
The wrong details are the things that will clank the loudest with my detail-obsessed colleagues. This is not terribly surprising. Even the television shows that specialize in getting the details right in a specialized profession will make mistakes. I once asked my father, a surgeon and critical care doctor, what he thought of “ER” and heard a litany of complaints about what the show elided in its portrayal of emergency medicine.
“The Chair” is guilty of that as well, even though one of the showrunners, Annie Julia Wyman, has a PhD in English from Harvard. The notion that a professor would permit students to record classes on their phones — particularly with video — seems a bit off. The idea that a university could fire a tenured professor for something said in the classroom, no matter how controversial, seems risible. One character finds their office moved without any notification or justification, which is a stretch. The older, dinosaur professors are portrayed as if they were frozen in amber in the 1960s, when simple math suggests they had to have earned their PhDs in the 1980s. The mechanics of teaching as presented in the show are absurd. And the offices are all too nice.
All of this is true — and yet less important than the details the show gets right. The wardrobe is excellent, by which I mean everyone looks as frumpy as they should. The administrators in the show care about little more than public relations and “endowment management,” which seems about right. As Tongson notes, “Universities, caricatured as they are by the right as bastions of progressive thought, are actually deeply entrenched, culturally conservative institutions whose foremost concern is liability.”
The administrative assistants are competent but keep saying things at exactly the wrong time, which triggered some PTSD on my part. Holland Taylor is magnificent as the senior woman in the department rebelling after decades of sexism; I would watch the hell out of a spinoff in which she and the IT guy have crazy, madcap adventures affecting town and gown.
“The Chair” also nails the fear that is a constant companion to most academics nowadays, even those lucky enough to be tenure-track. The fear of older academics that their time has passed and they are now on the downswing of their career? I have seen that consternation in the faces of multiple colleagues through the years. The fear of younger academics that they are being stifled and constrained by the power of their tenured-but-less-published senior colleagues? I have seen that too, especially among women and scholars of color. The fear of middle-aged academics who might be well-meaning but are so completely bumfuzzled that they can no longer charm their way out of a mistake? Hell, I am that prof.
The deepest truth that the show reveals comes in the final scene of the final episode (spoiler alert). Bill, the professor whose lax preparation and blinkered response to a pedagogical misstep start the plot in motion, tells Ji-Yoon, the chair saddled with managing the scandal: “You look good. Relaxed. Not being chair suits you.”
And she responds, “It’s too many a--holes to manage.”
That might be the most honest dialogue about the academy ever portrayed on-screen — because both sides of the exchange are true. Most academics are awful administrators and cannot manage their way out of a paper bag. Running a department can be a miserable experience of endless meetings, gripes and realizations that persuasion has its limits. Understandably, most academics do not want to run anything except their own research.
Even academics gifted with administrative skills, however, find being chair a daunting enterprise, because professors are the worst people to manage. We are fussbudgets who do not like to be handled in any way whatsoever. We all have doctorates, which means we think rather highly about our own intellectual abilities. No academic meeting that could end in 30 minutes ends before the allotted 90 minutes because, dear God, academics like the sound of their own voice. Any academic department is a rats’ nest of perceived grievances, real grievances, ancient feuds, entitled snobs and desperate strivers.
I am not a woman of color, so I will leave it to scholars such as Tongson to determine how well those aspects of the show are portrayed. As Ji-Yoon, however, Sandra Oh nails the state of perpetual exhaustion that anyone in her position would feel. The truth of her exasperation matters a lot more than all the errant details.