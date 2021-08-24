The rhetoric became particularly useful during the national debates over gender roles in the 1970s and afterward. Proponents for expanding women’s rights and legal protections, culminating in the fight to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, prompted LDS leaders to denounce any measure to weaken the “traditional family.” They also expressly rejected new studies from the psychological world that argued against classifying homosexuality as a deviant behavior that could be overcome through therapy. The First Presidency released “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” in 1995 to reaffirm their commitment to the ideas that “marriage between a man and a woman” is central to civilization, and that “gender is an essential characteristic.” These principles came with eternal expectations that matched traditional norms.