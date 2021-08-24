The National Violent Death Reporting System does not contain data on accidental drug overdose deaths. Therefore, it’s possible that the OSI discouraged such deaths even as it led to an increase in suicides. But we view this as unlikely: First, other research has found that restrictions on prescription opioids appear to encourage use of more dangerous, illicit opioids; the use of illicit opioids, in turn, increases the risk of overdose. Second, other estimates in the literature suggest that while the introduction of opioids to new patients does increase their long-term risk of overdose, it is by an order of magnitude smaller than the suicide effects we identified after the introduction of the OSI. In short, the increased suicides we found were unlikely to have been offset by lives saved by other means as a result of the program.