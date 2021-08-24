The Taliban’s unambiguous and brutal oppression of women was an affront to this emphasis. The Clinton administration therefore worked with international feminist organizations as it considered its options. Most important, these groups included international NGOs like the Sisterhood Is Global Institute (SIGI), which was headed by feminists from Muslim countries and one of whose founders was Afghan. Groups like SIGI helped connect U.S. policymakers with Afghan women’s groups like the Revolutionary Association of the Women of Afghanistan (RAWA) and international networks like Women Living Under Muslim Laws. With their input, the United States refused to recognize the Taliban government specifically because of its violations of women’s and girls’ human rights. In a powerful show of support for Afghan women, every government on Earth — with the exception of Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia — denied the Taliban recognition.