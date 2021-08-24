Another good benchmark is the in-school vaccination rate. This affects not only the risk of disease in a school but the likelihood of quarantines. Throughout the pandemic, it has been shown that most instances of in-school covid-19 transmission have been from adult to adult. CDC guidelines do not count vaccinated individuals as “close contacts” regardless of whether they are masked, and do not require them to quarantine in the event of an exposure. Therefore, the higher the percentage of vaccinated people in the building, the less a covid case will disrupt learning. In the middle and high school settings, the entire school community — including students and staff — could be taken together to establish the composite vaccination rate for the school. Based on estimates of the transmissibility of the delta variant, an 80 percent vaccination rate provides a high level of protection against outbreaks of severe disease. Massachusetts and Vermont have announced they will use this approach, which is hoped to have the added benefit of encouraging vaccination. Accessible and convenient vaccine clinics held at schools are critical in this effort.