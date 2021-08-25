And while the specific origin and outcome of today’s situation in Afghanistan are vastly different — the decision to invade the Central Asian country was directly tied to 9/11 and the Taliban harboring al-Qaeda — Washington’s long-term agenda is surprisingly similar to that of 60 years ago. In each case, the United States installed a corrupt, pro-Western regime before abandoning its support when the cost was deemed to outweigh the benefit. In practice, just as the decision to enter was regarded as a unilateral right by the United States, articulated in policy like the Eisenhower doctrine, so was the decision to withdraw — even if that left Afghanistan to the brutal Taliban. The decisions make painfully clear that in this American calculus, it is not the integrity and safety of the nations’ citizens that is paramount, no matter how noble or lofty documents such as the Eisenhower doctrine frame the U.S. interest in intervention.