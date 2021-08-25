Our problem for testing our son was accessibility. He’s a 14-year-old autistic boy with Down syndrome, and he does not spit, so saliva tests are out of the question. He’s also very defensive of his body, which is good because people with developmental disabilities need to be encouraged in their bodily autonomy. But that means that shoving a swab deep into his nasal cavity is pretty much out of the question. The rapid tests, by contrast, were easy. My wife and I sat on the couch with him and showed him with cotton swabs how to rotate it just inside our nostrils, then gave him the test swab. No problem — we counted five circles per nostril together, and like that we had our sample. The unfussy process was a relief, especially because we were so sure it was just a cold, but the sample immediately came up positive for the coronavirus. Fifteen minutes later — the directed wait time for the test — it still showed positive.