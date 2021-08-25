By the early 1990s, charter schools began to appear in state legislation, first in Minnesota, next in California. By 1994, 16 additional states had proposed charter school legislation, oftentimes with political fanfare from governors who sought to improve public education by providing new options to traditional schools. Twenty-five years after the first charter legislation passed, in the fall of 2016, more than 3 million students were enrolled in nearly 7,000 charter schools. But the plans that emerged were a far cry from the ones Budde and Shanker imagined.