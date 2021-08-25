What, then, accounts for the rulings against governments? In a word, the culture wars. Religious organizations won 37.4 percent of the time, compared to nonreligious organizations, which won only 12.7 percent of the time. This difference is due to a remarkable partisan divide among judges. As Rothschild found, judges appointed by Republican presidents sided with religious organizations almost two-thirds of the time, while Democratic-appointed judges never ruled in favor of religious organizations. Judges appointed by President Donald Trump sided with religious organizations 82.1 percent of the time. The Supreme Court, similarly, split almost exactly along partisan lines when it first upheld restrictions on churches, and then changed its mind, thanks to the replacement of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., to his credit, stuck to his principle that the courts should defer to the government during public health emergencies regardless of whether conservative or liberal oxen were gored.)