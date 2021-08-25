You will have to read the whole thing to understand exactly how we wound up in this fine mess and what can be done about it. But it is worth noting the paradox of U.S. sanctions right now: It is a victim of its own success. Over the past 20 years, U.S. officials got much better at weaponizing the U.S. financial system to punish targeted actors. These financial measures did not have the loopholes and perverse sanctions-busting incentives of trade embargoes. They could be more targeted at decision-makers. They need less multilateral buy-in. There is simply no way in which current U.S. sanctions are not more potent and more focused than their 20th century antecedents.