The point I was trying to make in that book was that perceptions of failure were largely a matter of noticing the most high-profile failures, while the successes were likely to be harder to observe for various reasons. There were conditions under which sanctions could work. Compared to the policymaking center of gravity, I was a veritable sanctions enthusiast.
Things change after a generation of additional policymaking. I do not think my position has changed all that much — sanctions can still be a useful tool if applied adroitly. The policymaking center of gravity, however, has swung wildly behind the position that economic sanctions are awesome. Rather than look at high-profile failures, policymakers now look at high-profile successes, such as the Iran nuclear deal, and generalize from that.
And I, for one, have had it.
In the latest, just-released issue of Foreign Affairs, I wrote an article entitled “The United States of Sanctions.” It strikes a somewhat different tone from, say, the policy essays I wrote about sanctions a generation ago.
In this essay, I basically argue that the American policymakers treat sanctions like the snack food of U.S. foreign policy: “The truth is that Washington’s fixation with sanctions has little to do with their efficacy and everything to do with something else: American decline. No longer an unchallenged superpower, the United States can’t throw its weight around the way it used to. In relative terms, its military power and diplomatic influence have declined. Two decades of war, recession, polarization, and now a pandemic have dented American power. Frustrated U.S. presidents are left with fewer arrows in their quiver, and they are quick to reach for the easy, available tool of sanctions.”
You will have to read the whole thing to understand exactly how we wound up in this fine mess and what can be done about it. But it is worth noting the paradox of U.S. sanctions right now: It is a victim of its own success. Over the past 20 years, U.S. officials got much better at weaponizing the U.S. financial system to punish targeted actors. These financial measures did not have the loopholes and perverse sanctions-busting incentives of trade embargoes. They could be more targeted at decision-makers. They need less multilateral buy-in. There is simply no way in which current U.S. sanctions are not more potent and more focused than their 20th century antecedents.
The problem, however, is how U.S. policymakers responded to these innovations. They did not simply apply these more potent sanctions to similar targets to address similar policy contretemps. Instead, they ramped up their ambitions applying sanctions to solve new problems. So the United States sanctioned Russia, expecting it would lead to the relinquishing of territory in Ukraine. The United States sanctioned China in an effort to extract significant trade concessions. The United States sanctioned Venezuela to force the ruling regime out of power.
These were unreasonable asks, which has lead to forever sanctions. At the same time, policy substitutes — such as economic inducements, for example — have fallen by the wayside because of shifting winds in Washington.
The good news is that the Biden administration is conducting, to my knowledge, the first systematic review of economic sanctions by the executive branch. I hope those folks read the suggestions I make at the end of my Foreign Affairs essay. Otherwise, my conclusion will hold: “U.S. policymakers have become so sanctions-happy that they have blinded themselves to the long-term costs of this tool. To compete with the other great powers, the United States needs to remind the world that it is more than a one-trick pony.”