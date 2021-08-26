It has been two weeks since Afghanistan went from “topic barely covered by the U.S. mainstream media” to “OMG THIS IS GÖTTERDÄMMERUNG!” The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts has been hard at work adjusting to this new agenda item, weighing in on the situation here, here, here and here. If you read those columns, you will find plenty of criticism regarding how the Biden administration has handled the withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.