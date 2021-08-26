Noam Chomsky warned that 9/11 was a “diabolical trap” set by Osama bin Laden to lure America into a country famously unkind to infidel occupiers. Journalist Robert Scheer spelled out the risks. “The Taliban,” he predicted, “will retreat to its caves, ready to fight an endless war of attrition, and the fundamental questions facing the U.S.-led coalition will be the same: Is it possible to install any Afghan government with a popular base and sufficient integrity to rule? Can this new leadership keep the battle-hardened Taliban in check militarily? If not, is the U.S. public prepared for the possibility of an endless and costly quagmire?” Roy cautioned that the war “will develop a … logic and a justification of its own, and we’ll lose sight of why it’s being fought in the first place.”