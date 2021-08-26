At the end of his life, Davis seemed resigned to the fact that his dual identities as Black and Jewish struck most audiences as surprising and even laughable. He created a shtick in which he reminded his audience of his conversion decades earlier and of the prejudice he confronted as a result. “It's very serious,” he said of his conversion. “Of course I've had to fight [mockery of it], humor with humor.” Years of heavy smoking, drug use and alcoholism took their toll, but Davis continued to perform in front of appreciative Jewish nightclub crowds well into the 1980s.