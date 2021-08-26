There have been plenty of criticisms of the uptick in these summaries, unsigned and generally unexplained rulings — what University of Chicago law professor Will Baude dubbed the Supreme Court’s “shadow docket.” Perhaps foremost among the critiques is the lack of transparency. Unlike the lengthy signed opinions that the court hands down in usual cases, these orders are often accompanied by an abbreviated briefing, no oral argument and little (if any) explanation from the court about why it ruled the way it did, let alone which justices joined in the ruling. Among other things, the lack of guidance makes it hard to know which of the Trump administration’s arguments held purchase, and whether the court was showing special solicitude to the federal government in general, or to Trump specifically. As I warned two years ago in a Harvard Law Review essay, through these rulings, the court “risks the perception that the rule is not one for the federal government in general, but for the federal government at particular moments in time — perhaps depending upon the identity (or political affiliation) of the sitting president, or perhaps, more granularly, depending upon the political or ideological valence of the particular federal government policy at issue.”