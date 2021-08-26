The pandemic has put into stark relief how essential certain workers are to the resilience of society. In the process, it has opened a window to change the balance of power between workers and those at the top. In this context, aware as they are of the imperative to seize and consolidate the power shifts that are temporarily favoring them, workers across sectors have engaged in unionization efforts to defend their rights. Earlier this year, employees at Alphabet created one of the first unions at a major tech company, while in the United Kingdom, a union of Uber drivers is the first to be recognized by the tech giant following a Supreme Court case that reclassified drivers as workers (and not mere independent contractors), in what could be a landmark decision for the future of gig economy workers.