The Mohawk Institute, where I lived with about 200 other boys, was nicknamed the “mush hole” because of the watery porridge we were given each day for breakfast, along with a slice of burned white toast and a glass of powdered milk. Hunger — the compulsion to eat anything outside of the meager dining hall diet — was overwhelming, the pains in our stomachs made worse by having to march, military-platoon style, past the abundance of food on the tables of the supervisors. We were always on the hunt for something extra to eat, even if it meant plucking off the wings of large insects before eating them. Denial of food was an immediate response to any violation of the many rules that controlled our actions.