Earlier this month, OnlyFans — a website widely used by sex workers to share images and videos with paying subscribers — confirmed that it would be banning the “sexually explicit” content that had been central to its reputation and business model. At the time, the company insisted that payment processors are behind the decision, but by this Wednesday, it had changed course: The site claimed that it had “secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community,” which meant the planned ban would no longer go into effect. While the 180 came as a relief to many of its users, OnlyFans’s attempted pivot is still all too familiar to those in the adult industry. This is merely the latest addition in a long history of tech platforms trying out born-again virginity after building their fortunes off the labor of sex workers.