The Paralympic movement began as the Stoke Mandeville Games in 1948. Ludwig Guttmann, a German Jewish neurologist who had fled to England in 1939, had been using sports, especially archery, as part of the rehabilitation program for spinal cord injuries at the hospital where he worked in Stoke Mandeville, England. The initial event consisted of an archery competition between injured men from two veterans hospitals. Guttmann claimed he purposefully picked the day that the London Olympics kicked off to stage his competition because he wanted to show that sport was not only for non-disabled individuals.