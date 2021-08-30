The United States had achieved its primary mission in Afghanistan — decimating al-Qaeda and preventing Afghanistan from serving as a launchpad for attacks on the United States or its allies. And Biden has stressed that, post-withdrawal, the United States reserves the right to strike at terrorists who remain or regroup in Afghanistan. Indeed, Washington on Friday and Sunday carried out strikes against the Islamic State offshoot that asserted responsibility for Thursday’s attack. But even as the United States keeps an eye on Afghanistan, its military withdrawal from the country will enable Washington to pivot its strategic focus from peripheral interests in the broader Middle East to primary interests in the Eurasian heartland. Allies in Europe and the Asia-Pacific will be the beneficiaries of an overdue strategic realignment that focuses more attention and resources on China and Russia — America’s most formidable challengers.