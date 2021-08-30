In the midst of this ferocious competition between their two states, New Yorker Alexander Hamilton and Virginian James Madison foresaw the need to channel the development of infrastructure to benefit the public good, and not private interests. They worried that the bickering they witnessed over the issue would tear apart the nation. That sense led them to undertake the first and perhaps the most bipartisan effort to control and federally fund infrastructure in U.S. history. During the Philadelphia Convention, Hamilton — the strongest proponent of federalism — and Madison, who would ultimately champion states’ rights, tried to explicitly grant the power to develop canal systems to the federal government (instead of privately owned companies) in the Constitution. Yet, they failed.