Yet, if dress codes became stricter in the 1950s, by the mid-1960s, students did not stop at protesting and rebelling against schools’ regulations but turned to the courts for help. Although dress codes traditionally targeted female students, many of the court cases in the 1960s were filed by teenage boys who protested bans on longer hair styles. For these students, resisting dress codes became a way to demand their right to be recognized as equal citizens, a claim that only intensified as the United States became more involved in the Vietnam War. Using the argument of free speech, these students framed their fashion choices as a constitutional right.