The answer is simple. White people with covid‑19 are more likely to die of covid‑19 because old people with covid‑19 are more likely to die of covid‑19, and White people tend to be old (relative to non-White people). Break down cases by age groups and things look completely different, Mackenzie noted. Among Americans between 18 and 29, in July 2020, White people made up 30 percent of covid‑19 cases but just 19 percent of the deaths. Among people 85 and up, 70 percent of covid‑19 cases and 68 percent of deaths were White people. In fact, within every single age band of adults recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a covid‑19 case in a White person was less likely to be fatal than it would be for the typical American that age. Yet when you combine the groups together, the disease appears to be falling harder on White people because it was so much likelier to be fatal for the elderly, a group made up of a larger share of White people.