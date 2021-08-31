This is the culmination of a major shift over the last three decades. In the 1990s, balancing the budget was a priority for both parties. But, this was a moment of consensus that has faded. As the Republican Party has shifted to the right since the Reagan era, it has become far more consumed with cutting taxes than balancing the budget. And as the left wing of the Democratic Party has gained momentum over the last decade, it has become more concerned about achieving its goals through social spending, believing that the risks of budget deficits aren’t as great as once thought.