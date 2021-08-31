Since the pandemic reached U.S. shores, policymakers, media outlets and regular citizens muddling through it all have seemed to reach for one simple solution after another. First it was more testing. Testing is essential but, without adding in the ability to isolate cases and interrupt transmission, it’s really only keeping score for the virus. Sensitive and specific rapid tests are great, but they need to be readily available and used by people including those who don’t know they are infected yet. Then we moved to masks, which can help significantly, but all masks are not alike. And they don’t remove the need for ventilation. Now people are looking to vaccine boosters to do the trick, even though a damagingly large share of the U.S. population has yet to receive even a first dose. Each intervention on its own is helpful, but they really come into their own when used together.