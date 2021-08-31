The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has played an interesting part in affecting the shift in elite attitudes on both subjects. Last year, Congress mandated a report on the state of U.S. government knowledge about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), which is the Defense Department’s way of saying UFOs. That report came out in June, and what was noteworthy about it was that it pretty much admitted that there were multiple candidate explanations for UFOs. Some of them were mundane, some of them were … less mundane. Basically, the ODNI admitted that it knew what it did not know, and pledged to gather more data. As I noted at the time, “the stigmatization of [reporting] UAP incidents has been dramatically reduced.”