Mixed in between those plotlines are glimpses of three Black women who shaped her: Franklin’s mother, Barbara Siggers Franklin, Clara Ward and Dinah Washington. Though subtle moments in the film, these are important inclusions in a story about Aretha Franklin’s life and remind us of an important historical truth: For Black female artists in particular, the struggles of being Black and a woman do not dissipate because one is talented. Among its many contributions, “Respect” offers a window into how a strong network of Black female artists supported one another despite abusive relationships, tough periods in their careers and the loneliness of success.