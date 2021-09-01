I opened a new tab and navigated to a news site. I made it six lines into an article about the war — the first thing I saw on the homepage — before I violently slammed my laptop shut. That was enough to know that the keys to Afghanistan had been handed to the Taliban and refugees were falling off planes trying to escape. Enough to know that all the families I’ve met at Arlington, walking those rows of perfect white headstones in Section 60, were falling apart. Enough to know that all that those service members who had been in Afghanistan and come home, still fighting their own battles, just entered a new phase of hell. Six lines were enough to know that my boys’ world was about to be blown up again.