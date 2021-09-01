The advantage for Biden is that he has avoided the most damaging form of criticism, which is internal. All the civilians on Biden’s team have been in lockstep with his Afghanistan decision. The disadvantage, however, is that he, his team and his ideological compatriots seem genuinely blindsided by the media backlash to the events of August. They have blamed the negative media on partisanship or a hawk bias when, on the whole, it’s nether of those things. That kind of surprise will happen when everyone inside the Situation Room shares the exact same set of policy preferences and instincts.