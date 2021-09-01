It is possible that I have missed it as well, but to my knowledge Saunders is correct: No senior Biden officials have criticized either the decision to withdraw or the events in August, either on the record or anonymously.
Big deal, you think: This is how a national security team is supposed to behave! If you look at the last three administrations, however, you begin to appreciate just how rare it is. Donald Trump’s national security team was a rat’s nest of dissenting voices, many of whom actively attempted to undermine his more impulsive national security moves. Little wonder there was such significant staff turnover, and even less wonder why Trump failed to get his way on Afghanistan.
Barack Obama’s initial Cabinet was consciously modeled on a “Team of Rivals” approach. His more serious challenger within the Democratic Party was secretary of state, a George W. Bush holdover was secretary of defense, and a former general who was unfamiliar with Obama’s team was national security adviser. Little wonder Obama got rolled on Afghanistan in 2009 and 2010.
Bush’s national security Cabinet was supposed to consist of “organization men,” but the rivalries soon became manifest. Secretary of State Colin Powell and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld constantly butted heads, with Vice President Dick Cheney exercising an outsize voice and often bigfooting national security adviser Condoleezza Rice. This contributed to the original sins of the war: the failure at Tora Bora and the decision to invade Iraq rather than focus on Afghanistan.
The advantages of a heterogeneous range of advisers are well known: The likelihood of groupthink is reduced, and getting contrarian advisers to agree on a course of action sends credible signals of intent to the outside world. As Saunders noted in her 2018 Journal of Conflict Resolution paper, however, there are downsides to this heterogeneity. It leaves presidents vulnerable to the whims of advisers if there are genuine policy disagreements. Hawkish advisers can send cues to the public if they disagree with a move, giving them leverage.
Democratic presidents in the post-Cold War era have found themselves facing this constraint. Accused of being “soft” on national security, they appointed Republicans (William Cohen and James Woolsey for Clinton; Gates and Chuck Hagel for Obama) to national security positions as political cover, signaling that they would listen to hawks.
This helps to explain Biden’s selections to his national security team. In contrast to Trump’s motley assortment of retired generals and national security cranks, Biden picked State Department veterans to run State, the CIA and the NSC. As Saunders notes, “Even Austin was partly chosen as someone Biden trusted” because “he oversaw the Iraq withdrawal.”
The advantage for Biden is that he has avoided the most damaging form of criticism, which is internal. All the civilians on Biden’s team have been in lockstep with his Afghanistan decision. The disadvantage, however, is that he, his team and his ideological compatriots seem genuinely blindsided by the media backlash to the events of August. They have blamed the negative media on partisanship or a hawk bias when, on the whole, it’s nether of those things. That kind of surprise will happen when everyone inside the Situation Room shares the exact same set of policy preferences and instincts.
In the end, Afghanistan will probably have minimal political effects. Even at this stage, most Americans are checked out about it. In choosing his national security team, Biden made it possible to stick with his policy preferences and get the troops out of the country. That this led to some blind spots along the way is the wages Biden paid for that structure.