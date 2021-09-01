A generation later, Brooks revisited his best book in an Atlantic essay entitled “How the Bobos Broke America.” As the title suggests, Brooks believes his earlier musings were naive. He now holds a darker view of the meritocracy that yielded America’s upper class. “The bobos — or X people, or the creative class, or whatever you want to call them — have coalesced into an insular, intermarrying Brahmin elite that dominates culture, media, education, and tech.”
That is quite the indictment, but Brooks goes even further and argues, in essence, that bobos are responsible for the rise of the populist right. The problem, in essence, is that the professional class migrated en masse to the Democratic Party. This left Republicans dominated by groups that view themselves as social outcasts: the “GOP gentry” that “derives its wealth not from salary but from the ownership of assets — furniture companies, ranches, a bunch of McDonald’s franchises,” the “proletarian aristocracy,” and rural residents.
The result is a country riven by polarization and resentment of others who hold the kind of power that one wants for themselves:
These days, your education level and political values are as important in defining your class status as your income is. Because of this, the U.S. has polarized into two separate class hierarchies — one red and one blue. Classes struggle not only up and down, against the richer and poorer groups on their own ladder, but against their partisan opposite across the ideological divide …The bobos have abundant cultural, political, and economic power; the red one-percenters have economic power, but scant cultural power; the young, educated elites have tons of cultural power and growing political power, but still not much economic power; and the caring class and rural working class, unheard and unseen, have almost no power of any kind at all.
As with most of Brooks’s writing, there are significant grains of truth in this account. When Brooks writes that “only the most culturally privileged person knows how to navigate a space in which the social rules are mysterious and hidden,” I find myself nodding along (though see here). But there are also some significant grains that are missing.
Brooks is correct about the distribution of economic and cultural power. One could quibble on some details, but the bobos definitely exert considerable cultural power. The thing is, the last claim in that quoted section is bonkers. The political power that the rural working class holds because of the electoral college, U.S. Senate and gerrymandering is considerable.
Furthermore, the idea that bobos are the only class to protect their own is equally bonkers. Brooks literally writes that the GOP gentry “derives its wealth not from salary but from the ownership of assets — furniture companies, ranches, a bunch of McDonald’s franchises. This wealth is held in families and passed down through the generations.” That sounds even more insular than the bobo meritocracy, to be quite honest.
The biggest problem, however, is Brooks’s assertion that the bobos have cornered the market on ideological intolerance. Even a glance at recent news stories suggests that whatever one thinks of cancel culture on the left, it is thriving on the right. Indeed, many of Brooks’s bobos were still Republicans when Mitt Romney ran for president. It was the Trumpist revolt on the right that accelerated the migration of the educated away from the GOP, not vice versa.
Brooks wants the bobos’ increasing insularity to be the causal driver behind the rise of the populist right. But what seems far more likely, after reading Brooks’s essay, is that every socioeconomic group in the country is engaging in self-segregation. This does not make the bobos better than rural dwellers or the GOP gentry, but it does not make them worse either.
Brooks notes ruefully: “Somehow, we imagined, our class would be different from all the other elites in world history. In fact, we have many of the same vices as those who came before us.” This rings true. But what ails elites ails the rest of the country.