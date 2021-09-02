And so, the Kennedys did all in their power to help assure its success. Robert Kennedy’s Justice Department led in coordinating the efforts of federal agencies and the DC government, working closely with Bayard Rustin and other leaders of the March. DOJ lawyer John Douglas oversaw elaborate plans for traffic flow, transportation and parking, arrangements for toilets, trash cans and stations to dispense water and provide food. He also persuaded the United Auto Workers union to provide a first-rate sound system. To supplement local law enforcement, U.S. Chief Marshal James McShane, a former New York City policeman, helped to recruit Black policemen from New York who volunteered their time to serve as specially trained marshals in civilian clothes. The goal, Douglas said, was to help foster a feeling of safety and organization.