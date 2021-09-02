Most immunization mandates allow exemptions based on religious or other reasons. For instance, people with a history of severe allergies to vaccine components may be medically exempt from mandates. Some who say their faith doesn’t permit them to get vaccinated may get a religious exemption. However, if it is too easy to opt out, mandates are not as effective. In a 2012 study, my colleagues and I found that states with easy exemption procedures had more than twice as high vaccine refusal rates compared with states with difficult procedures.