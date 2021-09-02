These outages are increasingly becoming expected components of U.S. disasters. A winter storm in Texas in February caused some 70 percent of the residents served by the state’s main power grid to lose power at least temporarily; the storm was responsible for at least 210 deaths, by the official count (other analyses suggest that the number was much higher). The destruction from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017 was compounded by an extended power outage that followed, with some people remaining without power for almost a year; the death toll from that disaster was roughly 3,000. (The official death toll from Ida as of Wednesday afternoon was seven, in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, but it’s expected to climb substantially.)
The grid is under pressure in other ways, too: The rolling power shut-offs that are deployed in California to reduce the chances that electrical equipment will cause devastating wildfires amount to small, planned disasters — costing the economy billions of dollars.
Energy is a key “community lifeline,” in the parlance of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (alongside the availability of medical care, basic law enforcement and other critical infrastructure); without it, society can’t function and health is endangered. So improving the resilience of the power grid is deservedly a growing priority for American policymakers, although catching up after decades of underinvestment will take time.
Achieving resilience will require a range of actions, from upgrading and strengthening the legacy power generation, transmission and distribution systems to taking advantage of the local production of energy — and organizing some local power sources into “microgrids” that can function even when communities are cut off from faraway power plants. In sum, bolstering the grid requires both a macro and a micro focus. (I consult with the utility industry on grid modernization and community resilience. I am not involved with any projects having to do with Entergy, the major utility in Louisiana.)
It is true that our energy-distribution system is overly dependent on a single type of infrastructure, where large generation sources send power over long distances to cities and towns. Such infrastructure is currently unavoidable on expansive grids that serve major populations. Therefore, it’s essential to update and upgrade those networks, ensuring they can endure more extreme weather events as those become more common. What those investments look like will vary based on the hazards that the grid faces in different areas. At a basic level, it can involve replacing wooden poles with concrete and steel in coastal areas — and making sure concrete and steel structures can withstand Category 4 winds (up to 156 mph), or even higher. It may mean burying power lines in some areas to prevent wildfire risk or to protect against hazards such as wind and ice. It may also require moving infrastructure out of areas increasingly likely to flood.
Investments in such projects have been slow in coming for a variety of reasons. Keeping rates low while investing billions in upgrades is no small task. The complex assortment of stakeholders, including regulators and shareholders, all add inertia to the process. There can be political pressure and regulatory constraints to raising rates to pay for capital costs. (Understandably, in Louisiana, arguments over the state of the grid have already begun. Entergy has said it invested $4.2 billion in its transmission lines from 2014 to 2019, yet New Orleans also found the utility had cut spending on citywide grid maintenance from roughly 2014 to 2017, and fined it $1 million.)
Utilities are under pressure, ironically, because of increasing energy efficiency: Revenue from rates is going down, leaving less money available for upgrades. On the bright side, there is growing federal recognition of the problems with resiliency. President Biden’s infrastructure bill, passed by the Senate and awaiting a House vote, includes about $10 billion to $12 billion for transmission lines, in addition to other funding for the grid. In addition, the White House announced last month that it was making more than $4.5 billion available, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, for building more resilient infrastructure.
At the same time, innovations in solar, wind and other renewable energy sources are not only creating alternatives to fossil fuels; they are changing in potentially beneficial ways the geographical distribution of energy production. Communities are hosting solar and wind farms, and more and more households are putting up solar panels and storing energy in batteries so it is available when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing — and during neighborhood outages.
“Microgrids,” meanwhile, can provide yet another level of protection. When engineers design microgrids, they cluster local energy generation and storage in defined areas, typically near critical infrastructure such as hospitals, water treatment plants and first-responder facilities. During widespread outages, these grids can be run independently of surrounding energy networks. And they are already showing results. In the power outages after a series of earthquakes in Puerto Rico in January 2020, when much of the island went dark again, there were pockets of light — thanks to microgrids. Such systems were put in place after Hurricane Maria, and they worked as designed, providing power while the larger grid was not able to.
My center at Columbia University has helped to run disaster-simulation exercises to explore how a microgrid built on Chicago’s South Side by ComEd, with help from federal grants — the Bronzeville Community Microgrid — would help residents in the event of widespread power outages in the city. In this scenario, we assumed the outages would coincide with intense heat and humidity. The exercise, which included fire, police and public health officials, a business association, and representatives of faith-based groups, revealed many potential benefits: Emergency responders would be freed up to aid vulnerable individuals outside of the microgrid, for instance; churches could operate cooling centers for people from neighborhoods without power; businesses could provide food and water. We did find that even with robust outreach efforts, some community members were unaware of the grid and its potential benefits, which means additional public outreach should be part of the plan.
In building resilience into the grid, there is no single solution. Large-scale generation and distribution will remain fundamental to the system for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, integrating “distributed” energy resources, such as community-based energy generation, into a modernized transmission and distribution infrastructure creates options — and in creating options, it builds resilience. But this resilience needs to arrive in a manner that helps everyone. Right now, the gap between who benefits from these innovations and who is left behind is significant, echoing broader structural inequities related to race and socioeconomic status. (For instance, Black- and Hispanic-majority census tracts tend to have far fewer rooftop solar panels installed than majority-White areas, research has shown.)
Through a better understanding of the value of resilience, and by working with the diverse communities that American energy networks serve, we can ensure that the entire population shares in the promise of a more resilient grid. And we can spare future storm victims a replay of the energy disaster unfolding in New Orleans.