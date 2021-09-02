It is true that our energy-distribution system is overly dependent on a single type of infrastructure, where large generation sources send power over long distances to cities and towns. Such infrastructure is currently unavoidable on expansive grids that serve major populations. Therefore, it’s essential to update and upgrade those networks, ensuring they can endure more extreme weather events as those become more common. What those investments look like will vary based on the hazards that the grid faces in different areas. At a basic level, it can involve replacing wooden poles with concrete and steel in coastal areas — and making sure concrete and steel structures can withstand Category 4 winds (up to 156 mph), or even higher. It may mean burying power lines in some areas to prevent wildfire risk or to protect against hazards such as wind and ice. It may also require moving infrastructure out of areas increasingly likely to flood.