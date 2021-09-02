The Supreme Court can, and probably will, overturn Roe v. Wade. But until that happens, it is the law, and all citizens and all branches and levels of government, including courts, are bound by it. The appropriate action in the current case, Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson, would have been for the court’s justices to enjoin the Texas law from going into effect at least until they reconsider Roe on its merits. By failing to do this, the court’s majority — Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — effectively said that Texas is free to flout the Constitution and that the high court itself is powerless to defend the Constitution. As the chief justice pointed out in his dissent, the court’s decision, at a minimum, “cannot be understood as sustaining the constitutionality of the law at issue.” And as Justice Sonia Sotomayor made plain in her dissent: “Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand,” and that the Texas law “is a breathtaking act of defiance — of the Constitution, of this Court’s precedents, and of the rights of women seeking abortions throughout Texas.” She comes very close to saying that five of her fellow justices endorsed lawlessness.