It’s hard to know what is motivating the justices who decided on this course of action. Perhaps some thought that while a ruling that effectively overturned Roe in one of the nation’s largest states would be politically explosive, a non-decision that has the same effect might not draw as much attention or inspire as much anger. Perhaps other justices simply didn’t know what to do with the case in light of the complex enforcement mechanism in the Texas law. The court has already agreed to hear, next term, a case involving a similar law in Mississippi that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy (a law that is currently stayed). Perhaps the justices think that case offers a better chance to lay out its current thinking on abortion, since it doesn’t involve the procedural complexities in the Texas case.