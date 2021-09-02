Before the Supreme Court weighed in, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals had also thwarted challenges to the law. Early this week, a federal-district court was set to consider the abortion providers’ request to prevent the law from going into effect. But before the court could hold the hearing, a three-judge panel on the Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit — including two judges nominated by President Donald Trump — used the procedural questions about how the law would be enforced as an excuse to enter an order that “stayed” the proceedings in the district court five days before the Texas law was set to go into effect. The issues the appeals court was weighing included complicated questions about whether state officials had “immunity” from the legal challenges. The issuance of the stay meant the case was placed on hold, preventing the district court from even holding a hearing on whether the law could be implemented.