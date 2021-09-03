While it is difficult to know the class status and racial demographics of those seeking abortion information via SHA and CCS referrals — it was an illicit service after all — from missives directed to SHA, we can glean that people were able to scrape together the $250-$300 needed for the procedure and the additional $100 for transportation and lodging. It was a significant sum of money ($300 in 1965 would be approximately $2,500 in today’s dollars.) Still, it was minimal compared to the then-thousands of dollars women might spend trying to receive authorization from doctors and psychiatrists for abortions classified as legal in the United States.