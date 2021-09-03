Kagan’s charge of inconsistency may seem modest compared with Sotomayor’s charge that the order was “stunning,” but it cuts deeper. It is not just an objection that the majority left in place the most restrictive antiabortion law since Roe; it’s a claim that the majority is doing so without regard to its own recent precedents — a charge that goes straight to the court’s legitimacy. Rulings on the shadow docket are problematic enough when they fundamentally change the law without adequate explanation. But inconsistent rulings on the shadow docket, where the justices brush procedural obstacles aside to protect religious liberty but hide behind less-severe obstacles to allow a state to eviscerate the right to abortion, drive home the perception, if not the reality, that the court is advancing a partisan political agenda and not a legal one. Maybe there is a satisfying explanation for why the majority in these two cases reached such inconsistent results. But because they both came on the shadow docket, we’ll never know.