Science, by definition, requires skepticism. But it also requires transparency, rigorous methods and peer evaluation. It is reasonable for all of us to ask about possible conflicts of interest that could affect scientific discovery, to understand funding and processes. Sometimes recommendations change as new information becomes available, as happened with hormone replacement for menopause, medications like Vioxx or the schedule for the measles vaccine. Sometimes, the cost of this new information is high — with new knowledge coming from individual illness, suffering, even death. Often it is slow, leading to desperation, which can promote purported miracle cures that have escaped the same scientific scrutiny. As Randy Clouse’s wife reminds us of her fight to get ivermectin to her husband: “Let’s just face it. When you’re on death’s door, and you have no other options, you’ll grasp at whatever you can get.”