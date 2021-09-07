In January, this same stadium took a turn as a mass vaccination clinic. Nine months later, has it become a superspreader venue? Like everything else this fall, I suppose it could go either way. It’s surely part hard science and part magical thinking. I knew that that crowded game might be bad for everyone who attended — and, most likely, for those of us who merely live in the region, too. And yet in the lead up to the gathering, I couldn’t help but thrill a little at the fact that it was happening at all. It’s a story about the world being normal again, and the glory of autumn afternoons in the stands. I find it impossible to say if it’s more one than the other.
Every decision, from the ones I’m making for my household and business, to the ones being issued by local, state, and federal governments, is being weighed against our ever-evolving understanding of the coronavirus and its variants, as well as the real threat we’re all facing: the illogic of our frayed emotions.
A month ago, for the first time since 2019, I heard the marching band practicing — buoyant horns and thumping drums floating across the humid afternoon air and into my kitchen. It was beautiful. I’m not a sports fan, but I’ve enjoyed almost everything about football Saturdays: goofy middle-age tailgaters, maize and blue facepainted college students drinking morning beers from red Solo cups, neighbors selling parking spots on their grass, kids selling lemonade, the percussive thumping of the marching band’s drum line and the pierce of its whistle. Mostly, I think I was always drawn to the joy and surging energy that results when 100,000 humans come together in one place and time. We haven’t had that in a while.
I miss it. I’m at the point of wanting a normal world back so badly that I occasionally crave the discomfort of a ride in a packed elevator or the indignity of standing immediately next to sweaty strangers to hear live music. Unruly football fans: I’ve missed you.
At the game, face coverings were “encouraged but not required.” So, too, were vaccines. And it was held outside. So it should be fine, right? But the national one week-average covid case count on Sept. 1 was 166,780. Last year on Sept. 1, it was 42,296 — a time when opening the stadium was deemed unsafe. In 2020, Big Ten games were played sans spectators, unless the games were outright canceled because the players had covid. Now, with numbers higher than they were then, spectators are back, vaccinated or not, vulnerable or not.
Whatever logic we used to open the stadium this year was also applied to opening my daughter’s middle school, where they will thankfully wear masks but where more than a third of the student population is ineligible for vaccination because of age, including her. Sending my daughter to school this year might have been more dangerous than it was last year, but I did it anyway. I can see the perils, and I can weigh the science to the extent I can understand it, but I’m also making decisions rooted in the mercurial and illogical landscape of how I feel.
Being a preteen this past year — and, some parents would say, living with one — was a certain kind of hell. I’ve spun a narrative that sending her to real-live school five days a week is a good idea during a once-in-a-century pandemic. It’s a time when our public health guru Anthony Fauci predicts that “normal” won’t come until next spring at the earliest, and cases are rising around the country, even among the vaccinated. A hundred thousand Americans — the capacity of that stadium — are predicted to die before year’s end. Setting aside all these facts, I pack her a lunch every day and wave goodbye, out of a belief that learning her locker combination, being out of the house seven hours a day and sharing space with hundreds of other kids is the best way forward at this point. I wish it made sense. I know it doesn’t.
My own decision-making process is starting to remind me of the QAnon followers I’ve profiled in the past. They’ve told me about hidden, sinister meanings in events like this summer’s Miami condo collapse. I’ve heard about an impending UFO invasion and a fantastical tale about former president Trump’s son, Barron, being a time traveler. I hope we can all agree this is complete nonsense. But I also see in these stories a glimmer of what I’m experiencing, too. I’m so overwhelmed by the terror and sadness of this world that I’ve stopped being able to make sense of it.
Rationality has taken a back seat to any kind of narrative that brings us comfort. These stories can feel like a way to survive, even when they might put us in some danger. It’s the Rube Goldberg reasoning that would justify eating an entire box of cookies because they’re fat-free. Or the suspension of disbelief necessary to purchase a lottery ticket and believe you’ll win.
Admittedly, I’m not a scientist. I publish books, and I believe that stories make us human. They translate the chaotic world for us into tangible beginnings and endings, heroic characters and the deepest emotional understanding. A well-told tale organizes and explains our world. It can set things right in our hearts. Stories save us — or at least keep us afloat until something else does.
Some people are telling stories about the supposedly curative powers of horse medicine. Others have crafted stories about bodily autonomy and the efficacy of vaccines. I’m in no position to argue whether they’re true, especially when I’m telling myself a story about which safety protocols will work in a middle school. And like the football game, this whole back to school experiment could really go either way.
It’s almost like hypocrisy, but very few of us are capable of making sound decisions anymore. We’ve endured Trump’s war on truth, a mounting climate apocalypse, and more than 40 million Americans ill and 648,000 of those dead from covid-19. In the fog of all this, I wonder if anyone has actual adult-level cognition anymore.
A few weeks ago, around the time I started to hear the thump of the marching band rehearsal, my daughter and I sat in our idling car, waiting in a 45-minute line for a drive-up coronavirus test. While our Toyota spewed emissions into the world, we listened to a podcast about climate change: the perfectly irreconcilable logic of living right now.
During an ad break, we talked for a minute about the fossil fuel situation as well as all the waste generated from the plastic in coronavirus test kits. The podcast restarted, and instead of continuing, I switched the radio over to music, to a song whose lyrics we had both memorized. We sang it together.