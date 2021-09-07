In January, this same stadium took a turn as a mass vaccination clinic. Nine months later, has it become a superspreader venue? Like everything else this fall, I suppose it could go either way. It’s surely part hard science and part magical thinking. I knew that that crowded game might be bad for everyone who attended — and, most likely, for those of us who merely live in the region, too. And yet in the lead up to the gathering, I couldn’t help but thrill a little at the fact that it was happening at all. It’s a story about the world being normal again, and the glory of autumn afternoons in the stands. I find it impossible to say if it’s more one than the other.