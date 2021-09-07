In the 1835 state constitutional debates in North Carolina, convention delegates cited a host of reasons to limit voting to only White men. Some argued factitiously that free men of color were not citizens and were not intended by the delegates to the state’s Revolutionary Constitutional Convention to have the right to vote, even though the state’s first constitution had no race-based qualifications. Others argued that free men of color were part of a debased race of people. If the enslaved masses — who were people of color — had no business voting, something that most delegates could agree on, then no people of color should have the right to vote.