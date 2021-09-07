For those who have blasted athletes declining to get vaccinated, this seems like a morality fable. According to Major League Baseball, 80 percent of players who test positive have been unvaccinated. Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez followed the line of many athletes when he declared getting a shot “a personal decision.” Except that, as the cases mount, it’s clearly not just a personal decision — players who test positive for the coronavirus could infect other players. At least two Red Sox players on the covid list were not vaccinated. On Labor Day, the team lost a heartbreaker to the Rays in no small part because of a depleted bullpen and bad fielding from backups manning key positions.