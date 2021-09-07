In August, however, the Red Sox started to come down to earth. Their pitching faltered, and some of their best hitters hit cold snaps. They went from leading the AL East to hanging on to the second wild card, as both the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees overtook them.
Last week, however, the team got hit by another Achilles’ heel: the coronavirus. Second baseman/center fielder Kiké Hernández tested positive. After him, the deluge. A cascade of players have since tested positive, including closer Matt Barnes, starter Nick Pivetta and all-star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. So far, 13 players have been put on the “inactive due to covid” list.
This news has prompted a fair amount of clucking from the press. As WEEI’s Alex Reimer pointed out: “The fact is, the Red Sox are one of only six teams below the 85% vaccination threshold. It’s an embarrassment for the organization.”
When Bloom was asked about the team’s comparatively low vaccination rate, he responded: “Every person in this organization that isn’t vaccinated, it pains me. In terms of this specific situation, we have a lot of breakthrough infections. There’s no real way to know if it would have been different if we had a higher vaccination rate or not.”
For those who have blasted athletes declining to get vaccinated, this seems like a morality fable. According to Major League Baseball, 80 percent of players who test positive have been unvaccinated. Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez followed the line of many athletes when he declared getting a shot “a personal decision.” Except that, as the cases mount, it’s clearly not just a personal decision — players who test positive for the coronavirus could infect other players. At least two Red Sox players on the covid list were not vaccinated. On Labor Day, the team lost a heartbreaker to the Rays in no small part because of a depleted bullpen and bad fielding from backups manning key positions.
At this point, however, the fable starts to break down. After 20 months when a lot of verities about the pandemic have not quite played out as expected, the existence of coronavirus clusters in Major League Baseball also does not follow neat and tidy rules. Despite the comparatively low rate of vaccination among Red Sox players, this was the first time all season that players had been infected.
WEEI’s Reimer notes that other teams have had higher vaccination rates and similar tales of coronavirus woes: “Vaccinations haven’t culled outbreaks across the league. The Giants, who reached the 85% threshold in May, currently have pitchers Alex Wood and Johnny Cueto on the COVID-19 list — along with Donovan Solano. Most infamously, eight vaccinated players from the Yankees tested positive in May, introducing us to the possibility of ‘breakthrough COVID cases’ — long before the 4th of July reveling began in Provincetown.” The Yankees had another coronavirus cluster in July.
Furthermore, as my Washington Post colleague Chelsea Janes notes: “The Red Sox aren’t the only team navigating covid-19 issues. Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer, an outspoken proponent of vaccination, tested positive for the virus Friday along with Cubs Manager David Ross, both of whom were vaccinated and both of whom are now in isolation.”
Bloom is right to want his players to get vaccinated. But as the delta variant persists, we need to acknowledge that vaccines alone will not stop breakthrough infections and adjust accordingly. Politico’s Joanne Kenen points out that “as the virus recedes in one part of the country, it may explode in another.”
Hopefully the Red Sox can right the ship and make the playoffs. Hopefully more of the players will get vaccinated. But as much as everyone wants a neat morality tale, the coronavirus continues to frustrate.