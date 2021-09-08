Two men dominated the construction of the 2004 constitution — Hamid Karzai, who served as interim president from 2002 to 2004 (and as president after that), and Zalmay Khalilzad, who served as U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan from 2003 to 2005 and oversaw the new charter’s drafting and ratification. The constitution itself was written by a 35-member commission including both Afghans and foreign legal experts, working largely in secret; it finished its work in November 2003. A month later, the document was offered as a fait accompli to the 500-plus members of the constitutional Loya Jirga — selected by regional caucuses — meeting in a huge tent in Kabul. Over three weeks, the Loya Jirga expressed misgivings about the choice of institutions they had been presented, but they were given almost no leeway to amend the details.