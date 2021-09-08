In 1978, the Wall Street Journal was shocked to discover that Miss Georgia had spent the months before the national pageant cramming current events knowledge and studying videotapes of her practice interviews to look out for distracting mannerisms. To many readers, it smacked of trying too hard — an attempt to mold her very personality to the tastes of the judges. And yet a few decades later, we’re all aboard that train. The quest for strategic self-presentation has been joined by everyone from the politicians and corporate executives who turn to media trainers to hone their charisma and polish their sound bites, to the affluent high-schoolers who hire high-priced admissions counselors to craft a compelling portfolio to impress colleges, to the social media influencers who have learned how to curate images of their own lives to establish personal brands.