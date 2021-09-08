“I hope Daddy knows,” she said, bursting into tears and looking to the heavens to invoke her late father. “I hope he’s proud.” Lee was still weeping after she completed her walk down the runway, and her mother audibly chided her to “stop your sniveling,” also unaware this was all being captured on camera.
And an entire nation wept with her.
“Something no script writer could have foreseen and injected into the show,” a Los Angeles TV critic marveled days later. It was emotional, groundbreaking and addictive stuff — the accidental dawn of what we would later call reality TV.
Miss America is marking its 100th anniversary this week, and beyond Mickey Mouse, it’s hard to think of another pop culture brand born in the Jazz Age that has made it this far. Yet this milestone is going barely noticed for an institution running on fumes. The blue chip sponsors that once plumped its vaunted scholarship fund have vanished. The number of young women competing in the network of local pageants leading to the big title has plunged. Last year’s pageant was preempted by the pandemic, and this year’s hasn’t yet been scheduled — nor has a broadcast partner publicly committed to airing what was once the biggest show on television, after fewer than 4 million viewers tuned in to the 2019 edition.
What happened? In many obvious ways, Miss America simply fell out of step with rapidly changing times and tastes. The feminist critique of the pageant as an oppressively patriarchal force originally struck many Americans as radical when activists hurled brassieres and girdles into a trash can during a headline-grabbing Boardwalk protest in 1968. But this critique began to sink in with the public, too, by the 1980s, around the same time that the entire format — the relentlessly chipper contestants, the turn-for-the-judges stiffness, the hokey variety show staging — ran into an even more dire problem: the tailspin of fatal uncoolness.
Which is ironic, considering that we seem to be living today in a world that this dusty, fussy institution helped create, well beyond just reality TV. Many of Miss America’s most exotic habits have gone mainstream now that we all seem to treat so much of our screen-driven lives as part of our own little pageants.
In 1985, the nation was scandalized when one Miss America spilled the beans about butt glue — the trick of using adhesive spray to keep competition swimsuits from riding up unbecomingly. It was seized on as evidence of the supposedly absurd lengths these contestants were willing to go, along with other beauty tactics such as Preparation H under the eyes (to reduce bags), plastic wrap on the thighs (to sweat out water bloat) and Vaseline on the teeth (to keep the lips from sticking). Yet those kinds of measures seem low maintenance in the “Real Housewives” era, when Spanx, inch-long eyelash extensions, contour makeup or wrinkle-erasing injections have become an everyday ritual for millions.
In 1978, the Wall Street Journal was shocked to discover that Miss Georgia had spent the months before the national pageant cramming current events knowledge and studying videotapes of her practice interviews to look out for distracting mannerisms. To many readers, it smacked of trying too hard — an attempt to mold her very personality to the tastes of the judges. And yet a few decades later, we’re all aboard that train. The quest for strategic self-presentation has been joined by everyone from the politicians and corporate executives who turn to media trainers to hone their charisma and polish their sound bites, to the affluent high-schoolers who hire high-priced admissions counselors to craft a compelling portfolio to impress colleges, to the social media influencers who have learned how to curate images of their own lives to establish personal brands.
In the 1990s, the pageant attempted to cast off its stiff and dated image (“Stepford Wives,” as one reform-minded director called its contestants) by requiring its winners to take up causes. So these Miss Americas suited up in business garb for speaking tours on earnest topics such as domestic violence, AIDS awareness and homelessness. To some critics, it could seem a tad contrived or insincere. Yet a decade later, A-list movie stars began rushing to align themselves with humanitarian or advocacy organizations, some turning to consultants to match them to the right cause. And now, for so many of us, shouting out a favorite cause on Facebook is the way we telegraph our bona fides as good citizens.
Miss America’s greatest innovation, however, was the one that would ultimately undermine it. Lee Meriwether’s victory that night in 1954 launched her into a successful career as an Emmy-nominated actress — but more consequently, it also hooked viewers on a long-running drama of ordinary young women competing for fame and fortune. And that would ultimately help bury the pageant more than 40 years later, as newcomers like “American Idol” and “Survivor” figured out how to channel some of that beauty contest energy, improving upon the formula with addictive season-long story arcs and ever-more-delicious cultures of conflict. These became the water cooler shows, turning so many ordinary people into short-term celebrities that they crowded Miss America off to the margins of our cultural radar.
It’s not as though the nation has completely lost its taste for the televised saga of young women in competition. It’s just that the battlefield and the stakes have become more fraught. Catfights and fantasy hotel suites instead of evening gowns and talent shows. Engagement rings instead of scholarships. You still watch Miss America. You just know it as “The Bachelor.”