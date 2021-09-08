The final episode was Franklin’s moment to shine at last. It aired May 23, 1989. In this episode, titled “The Music and Heroes of America,” Franklin discussed the history of Black America. Gospel and blues music had its origins in slavery, “where people were owned like property,” Franklin told the other “Peanuts” characters. The segment went so far as to point out that slavery in the United States dated all the way back to Jamestown in 1620. (More recent scholarship has discovered that it actually was 1619.) The scenes surrounding Franklin as he narrated could have easily passed for an animated version of the television series “Roots,” which originally aired more than a decade earlier in 1977.