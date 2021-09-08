This foreign policy slump goes far beyond military interventions, however. There have been concrete accomplishments in the past two decades — PEPFAR, KORUS, the response to 2008 — but there are not a lot of them. The list of failures is longer: the failure to prevent the 2008 financial crisis, the presence of far too many sanctions programs, the rise of illiberal populism in this hemisphere. Name a trouble spot: Yemen. Myanmar. Belarus. Venezuela. Turkey, and so forth — it is hard to see how U.S. foreign policy has helped in any of these places. The past two decades have been defined by the rise of two long-term threats — China and climate change — and it would be difficult to say the United States has done a great job responding to either challenge.