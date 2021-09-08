I have read and reread that quote at least a dozen times. Then when my Post colleague Max Boot wrote that, “we can confidently say that, overall, the foreign policy establishment has served America well over the past 76 years,” I thought about it all over again.
As someone who writes and teaches about American foreign policy, I very much want Haass and Boot to be true. Technically, they are. But they are also framing it in a disingenuous way, and on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, it is worth pondering why that is.
Let’s get to the technicality first: By going back 75 years to 1946, Haass, Boot et al are able to incorporate U.S. foreign policy during the bipolar era when talking about the foreign policy establishment getting things right. Given how the Cold War ended, the statement contains a large grain of truth. So, if I was appointed to be the foreign policy fact-checker for that quote, I would rate it as true.
The problem is that even if the foreign policy establishment has a winning record overall, it would be extremely difficult to deny that the United States has been mired in a slump for the 21st century. Haass acknowledges that Iraq and Libya were overreaches. The swift collapse of the U.S. backed government in Kabul highlights how that counts as a loss as well.
This foreign policy slump goes far beyond military interventions, however. There have been concrete accomplishments in the past two decades — PEPFAR, KORUS, the response to 2008 — but there are not a lot of them. The list of failures is longer: the failure to prevent the 2008 financial crisis, the presence of far too many sanctions programs, the rise of illiberal populism in this hemisphere. Name a trouble spot: Yemen. Myanmar. Belarus. Venezuela. Turkey, and so forth — it is hard to see how U.S. foreign policy has helped in any of these places. The past two decades have been defined by the rise of two long-term threats — China and climate change — and it would be difficult to say the United States has done a great job responding to either challenge.
The truth is that Haass’s statement would have been far more accurate if he had said it in 2001. Back then, the United States seemed to have established a pretty effective record of military intervention in Panama, the Persian Gulf and the Balkans. The U.S. had effectively used its hegemonic power to prevent the Asian financial crisis from metastasizing into something worse. The mistakes made by the foreign policy establishment over the past two decades are in part due to the overconfidence that developed in the 1990s.
The American foreign policy community needs to recognize some hard truths. Nation-building is much harder than previously thought. Economic sanctions are not the solution to every foreign policy problem. Decades of militarizing American foreign policy have caused civilian foreign policy assets to atrophy. Standard off-the-shelf policy tools do not have the utility to cope with 21st century challenges.
To put this in a way that might resonate with the foreign policy establishment: America’s first grand strategy was one of isolation. If Charles Lindbergh had argued in 1945 that isolationists had largely been proven right over the previous 75 years, he would have been technically accurate. But that would have airbrushed out the catastrophic mistakes midwifed by that strategy during the 20-year interwar period.
Clearly, some introspection is in order. Micah Zenko recently tweeted that the foreign policy establishment generally does not do self-reflection. That is not entirely accurate. After Trump won in 2016, a lot of foreign policy folks started to reflect on past errors. The problem is that the Trump administration beclowned itself so thoroughly and repeatedly in this arena that it made the Blob look good by comparison.
Trump’s time has passed, however. The 20th anniversary of 9/11 should remind my foreign policy compatriots that we are still in a slump and in need some viable foreign policy ideas. Otherwise, the Trump era will not have been an irrational interlude but a new normal.
In that New York Times story, Haass also said, “My biggest concern is that the United States may now be entering an era of under-reach. History suggests there’s just as much risk in under-reaching as overreaching.” At least the post-Vietnam era of under-reach led to some lessons learned for the future. If the foreign policy establishment wants to preserve its status, then its members need to think about how things have been so wrong for so long.